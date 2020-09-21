Ruby T. BrownTamarac, FL - Ruby Thomas Brown, 73, of Tamarac, FL passed on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, in St. Matthews Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday (Today) at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Ruby was a Greenville native and a 1965 graduate of Greenville Training School. She was a FAMU graduate and a retired auditor with the State of Florida. Survivors include her daughters: Angela Brown and Katina Brown (Saint-Gregory) Erewa; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild: brother, James Thomas; sisters: Ophelia Mutch and Rena Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.