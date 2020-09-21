1/1
Ruby T. Brown
Ruby T. Brown

Tamarac, FL - Ruby Thomas Brown, 73, of Tamarac, FL passed on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, in St. Matthews Cemetery, Greenville. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday (Today) at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Ruby was a Greenville native and a 1965 graduate of Greenville Training School. She was a FAMU graduate and a retired auditor with the State of Florida. Survivors include her daughters: Angela Brown and Katina Brown (Saint-Gregory) Erewa; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild: brother, James Thomas; sisters: Ophelia Mutch and Rena Wilson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
September 22, 2020
Condolences to our co-worker, Katina and to your family in memory of your beloved mother. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Teacher Prof. Learning & Growth Dept.
Acquaintance
September 19, 2020
Ruby I love you and will miss you,you will alway be in my heart
Cynthia Johnson
Friend
September 19, 2020
Ruby I love you and will miss you alway in my heart
Cynthia Johnson
Friend
