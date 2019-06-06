Services
Beggs Funeral Home Monticello
485 E. Dogwood Street
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5612
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Virginia Harris Gray


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Virginia Harris Gray Obituary
Ruby Virginia Harris Gray

Monticello - Ruby Virginia Harris Gray was born on December 7, 1928 in Monticello, FL and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Mrs. Gray was a native of Jefferson County. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, supportive sister, loyal friend and devout Christian.

She leaves behind a lasting footprint of love and compassion that will be remembered by all the lives she has touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stella Kinsey Harris and Perry Harris. Her husband, Roy Gray; her son, Jimmy Gray; and a son-in-law, David C. Hobbs; her sisters, Ollie Ophelia Harris, Thelma Jean Weaver, Mary Aleene Boland, and Barbara Ann Hopson.

She is survived by her sister, Frances H. Walker; three daughters: Debbie Hartsfield, Brenda G. Hobbs, and Mary Lynn Anderson (Demott); her grandchildren: Staci Burroughs (Chris), Mark Gray (Linda), Becky H. Branch (Chris), Cassidy A. Shupard (John), Brittany H. Bishop (Glen), and Casey Anderson (Nicole); great-grandchildren: Ashley Webb (Preston), Christopher Burroughs, Madison Branch, Asher Lane Anderson, Benjamin David Bishop, Wesley Hobbs Bishop, and another great-grand daughter due in August. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Mary Handley and a devoted friend Betty Hobbs, whom she loved like a sister.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Monticello, with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, Tallahassee, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello, FL 850-997-5612
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now