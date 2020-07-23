Rufus Aaron Jordan, 93 passed away July 21, 2020 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Aaron was born at home in the Rose Hill Community of Alabama on November 24, 1926.Rufus graduated from Straughn High School in 1944. He joined the Navy at age 17 and was sent to Okinawa to participate in the invasion of Japan. After WWII he attended Auburn University and graduated in 1950 with a BS degree in Forest Management. On November 24, 1951 he married Sara McBryde, his wife of 61 years. He resided in Tallahassee, Florida for 34 years where he worked for the Florida Division of Forestry. He was a member of Jackson Lodge Number 1 and Tallahassee Scottish Rite Bodies and was a 33 Degree Mason. He was also a member the Morocco Shrine Temple. He was an active member of the Tallahassee Lions Club where he was Lion of the Year 1985-86. Since retirement he has enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He had a passion for Auburn Football. His greatest legacy was as a proud, supportive and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.He was preceded in death by his parents, John Rufus Jordan Jr. and Inez Dukes Jordan; his wife, Sara and eight siblings: Erma Cauley, Josh Jordan, Minnie Wallace, Evelyn Parker, Harry Jordan, Donald Jordan, Bill Jordan and Janice Ellis. He is survived by his Daughter, Pat Dean (Mark) of Panama City Beach, Florida; two Grandsons, Phillip Dean (Jennifer) Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Benjamin Dean (Linna) Charlotte North Carolina; Five Great-Grandchildren: Carter, William, Mary Blair, Logan and Levi Dean.A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26 at 1:00 PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312. A committal service with Navy honors will follow at 2:00 PM at MeadowWood Memorial Park.