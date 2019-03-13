|
|
Rufus Steven Ross
Tallahassee - Rufus Steven Ross, Sr, 76, of Tallahassee passed away on February 25, 2019. Born October 19, 1942 in Tallahassee, he was the son of Cecil Almary Ross and Mildred Tillman Ross. He graduated from Sopchoppy High School, served in the United States Air Force and attended Florida State University.
For more than 20 years Steve worked as a general contractor. His company, Steve Ross General Contractor, LLC kept him busy with insurance repair, commercial and residential construction. He was meticulous, took pride in his work and was a member of the Tallahassee 100 Club.
He believed in community service and held membership in several fraternal organizations including; Independent Order of Odd Fellows Leon Lodge #5, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1075, VFW Post #3308 and Tallahassee Old Timers Club.
Steve loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. An avid golfer, he belonged to the Havana Golf and Country Club.
Steve was also a skilled Barbeque Master. This was evident by the countless awards he received over the years. He competed both locally and nationally, showing off his expertise on the grill. He.was part of the Florida BBQ Association, the Georgia BBQ Association and the Kansas BBQ Society.
Steve met Emily Jane Childers on a blind date and together they shared over 51 years of love, marriage and happiness.
Proceeded in death by his parents as well as his brothers Cecil Almary Ross, Jr and John Albert Ross, Steve is survived by his loving wife Emily Jane Childers Ross; his children Pattie Cheree Bessent (Leo) and Rufus Steven Ross, II; his grandchildren Johnathan Fishel (Jessica), Galen Bessent (Aubrey), Damian Bessent and two great-grandchildren; his brother Bobby Gene Ross, Ann Ross (widow of John Albert Ross) and his aunt Eva Shiver; extended family, Kara Kearce (Rodney), their children Jazmin Taylor (Chris), Juliette, Jo and Peyton; lifelong friend Johnny Stribling (Sandra); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, 5500 North Monroe Street —Tallahassee, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1pm. The family will receive friends at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to St Jude Children's Hospital in Steve's memory.
