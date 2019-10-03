Services
Runella Williams Obituary
Runella Williams

Gretna - Ms. Runella Williams, 54 of Gretna, FL, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Jawua Young, Gretna, FL, father, John Henry Williams (Loretha), Gretna, FL, two sisters, Rosetta W. Blake (Randolph), Gretna, FL, Donshea McNealy (Nathaniel), Quincy, FL, two brothers, John Williams, Jr., Gretna, FL, Terrance Williams (Shica), Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Beulah Hill M.B. Church, Gretna, FL, with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Williams family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
