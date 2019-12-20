Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Handy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Franklin Handy


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Franklin Handy Obituary
Russell Franklin Handy

Tallahassee - Russell Franklin Handy passed unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1939 in Angola, Indiana to parents Russell F. Handy, Sr. and Irene L. Drummond. He graduated from North Miami High School, Florida Southern College, and Wayne State University where he received a doctoral degree in inorganic chemistry.

Upon retirement, he moved to Tallahassee to be near his family. He was active in Holy Comforter Episcopal Church's choir where he also served as a Stephen Minister and grief counselor.

Russell is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children, Christopher Handy and Anne Newman; his grandchildren, Ryan Handy, Adam Handy, Rhys Newman, and Emma Newman; his sister Catherine Elkiss, and his brother, David Handy.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -