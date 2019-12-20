|
|
Russell Franklin Handy
Tallahassee - Russell Franklin Handy passed unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1939 in Angola, Indiana to parents Russell F. Handy, Sr. and Irene L. Drummond. He graduated from North Miami High School, Florida Southern College, and Wayne State University where he received a doctoral degree in inorganic chemistry.
Upon retirement, he moved to Tallahassee to be near his family. He was active in Holy Comforter Episcopal Church's choir where he also served as a Stephen Minister and grief counselor.
Russell is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children, Christopher Handy and Anne Newman; his grandchildren, Ryan Handy, Adam Handy, Rhys Newman, and Emma Newman; his sister Catherine Elkiss, and his brother, David Handy.
A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019