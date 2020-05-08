|
Russell McLeod Rodgers
Recovery - Russell M. " Russ" Rodgers, age 83, of Recovery, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1937 in Falco, AL, the first of three children of loving parents Harvey and Amy Rodgers. Russell grew up in Chattahoochee, FL and attended Chattahoochee High School with sisters Alma and Lucretia. Ever the outdoorsman like his father, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and scouting as a boy and attained Eagle Scout status. As a young man, he worked on the construction of the Jim Woodruff Dam. After graduating from Florida State University with a master's degree in Business Administration, he married his high school sweetheart, Janice Duke. Their first son Rusty was born in 1960. In 1962, brother Robin came along, and in 1970, Ryan. The family was active in the tight-knit community of Chattahoochee and were members of the First Presbyterian Church. Russell was employed by the State of Florida Health and Rehabilitative Services and rose to the rank of Major in the U.S. Army Reserves. In the late eighties, Russ and Jan built a log home in Recovery, GA and moved to Lake Seminole. They were active in their new community and Faceville Baptist Church, where Russell served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and for a time, pastor. He enjoyed fishing on the lake, playing guitar with his sons and friends, and living in "Paradise" with his wife of nearly 61 years.
Russell is preceded in death by his two sisters, Alma Suchman and Lucretia Young, and eldest son, Russell Alan "Rusty" Rodgers. He is survived by his wife, Janice Rodgers; son Robin Rodgers (and wife LeeAnn); son Ryan Rodgers (and wife Megan); daughter- in-law Tracy Rodgers; grandchildren Lindsey Wohlfrom, Kyle Rodgers, Nolan Rodgers, Camille Rodgers, Amber Walden, Caitlyn Rodgers; and great-grandchildren, Eli Rodgers and Aislyn Ringe.
The family will gather to celebrate Russell's life at a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 8 to May 10, 2020