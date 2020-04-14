Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
live online
https://www.bevisfh.com
click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, FL
Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" Whitley


1981 - 2020
Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" Whitley Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" Whitley

Tallahassee - Ruth Elizabeth "Libby" Whitley, went to be with her heavenly Father April 10, 2020, which was on Good Friday, the same day Jesus died on the cross for her.

Her family was by her bedside as she took her last breath.

Libby was born in Atlanta, GA on July 17th, 1981 and was 38 yrs. old. Survivors include her parents, Gary and Earline Whitley; sister Angela Whitley; many uncles, aunts and her half-sister Tonya Whitley Phillips

She was devout born-again Christian, a loving and caring caregiver all her life. Libby was a member of the Heritage Assembly of God Church where she attended faithfully. She was a joy to her family, and she liked the out of doors. Libby was an avid Seminole Football fan!

The service will be available to view live online 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com (850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
