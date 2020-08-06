Ruth Ellen Craft
Jacksonville, NC - Ruth was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 4, 1932, to Edward Francis and Blanche Partridge. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margaret Detzler.
Her dad was a life-long Baptist pastor and she was always active teaching children and in both instrumental and vocal music. She graduated from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL, with a Masters in Elementary Education.
She married Martin R. Craft in 1955, who was also a Baptist pastor and served as a Christian School teacher until 2002. She taught in Christian schools in Tallahassee and in the Tallahassee area for 17 years.
Her children are Margaret Emily Caudle of Pensacola, FL, Daniel Edward Craft of Tallahassee, FL, Ellen Louise Barber of Marysville, KS, Jewel Evelyn Bregel of Jacksonville, NC, Melody Ruth Craft of Wichita, KS and Lydia Grace Kaiser of Wright City, MO.
She had 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Martin R. Craft.
Visitation is from 1:00 until 2:00 PM, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3705 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com
.