Ruth Ellen Pestle
Waitsfield, VT - Ruth Ellen Pestle, 87, a longtime resident of Waitsfield and educator, passed away peacefully at Heaton Woods in Montpelier, VT on Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020. Born in Montpelier on September 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ray Irving Pestle, Sr. and Cleora (McClurg) Pestle.
Ruth graduated from Waitsfield High School in 1950 and continued her education at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1954. She taught Home Economics at Proctor (VT) High School and Molly Stark Junior High School in Bennington, VT before receiving her master's degree in 1960 and PHD in 1962 from Cornell University in Home Economics Education. Dr. Pestle taught at the State University of New York in Oneota, Oklahoma State University and Florida State University.
Recognitions included memberships in Omicron Nu, Phi Upsilon Omicron, Kappa Omicron Phi, the International Federation of Home Economics, the Family and Consumer Sciences Association, Queen Esther Chapter #7 Order of the Eastern Star, the Waitsfield VT Historical Society, the Waitsfield VT United Church of Christ and was a former member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tallahassee, FL. A fellowship exists in Ruth's name at Florida State University. Ruth published poems, professional teaching materials and articles.
Ruth is survived by her nieces, Carol Goodnow of Spofford, NH and Cleora D'Arcy and her husband Stephen of Urbana IL; her nephews, John Pestle and his wife Penelope of Green Valley, AZ, Curtis Richardson and his wife Kirsten of Thetford, VT; great nephews, William Pestle and Grant D'Arcy; great nieces, Sarah Pestle and Meriden D'Arcy.
A memorial celebration will be held via Zoom in the near future. Please email the Waitsfield VT UCC church at info@waitsfieldchurch.org to be notified about it. Private interment services will take place in the Pestle family lot in Waitsfield Village Cemetery. For those who wish memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Salmon Scholarship for Vermonters (https://www.uvmfoundation.org/s/1690/19/interior.aspx?sid=1690&gid=2&pgid=2964
). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com
or the funeral home Facebook page