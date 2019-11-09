|
Ruth Heagerty Demetree
Tallahassee - Ruth Heagerty Demetree, 81, surrounded by her loving daughters, passed away peacefully on November 8th.
Ruth was born in St. Petersburg, FL to William and Kathryn Heagerty. She was a longtime resident of Tallahassee.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Demetree, son-in-law Glenn Barker, her siblings Maureen, Jimmy and Harvey Heagerty. She is survived by her daughters Maureen Barker, Margaret Gowen (Jim) and Kathryn Harrell (Jason); 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her brother Norman Heagerty (Anna), sisters-in-law Mary Ellen and Peggy Heagerty, brother-in-law Robert O'Connell, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member for over 20 years. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, with a Rosary being said at 5:45 p.m. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, please go to www.bevisfh.com for time of service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019