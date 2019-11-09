Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Demetree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Heagerty Demetree


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Heagerty Demetree Obituary
Ruth Heagerty Demetree

Tallahassee - Ruth Heagerty Demetree, 81, surrounded by her loving daughters, passed away peacefully on November 8th.

Ruth was born in St. Petersburg, FL to William and Kathryn Heagerty. She was a longtime resident of Tallahassee.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Demetree, son-in-law Glenn Barker, her siblings Maureen, Jimmy and Harvey Heagerty. She is survived by her daughters Maureen Barker, Margaret Gowen (Jim) and Kathryn Harrell (Jason); 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her brother Norman Heagerty (Anna), sisters-in-law Mary Ellen and Peggy Heagerty, brother-in-law Robert O'Connell, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where she was a faithful member for over 20 years. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, with a Rosary being said at 5:45 p.m. Funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, please go to www.bevisfh.com for time of service. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -