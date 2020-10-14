Ruth J. EvansTallahassee, FL - Ruth JoeAnne Evans, 68, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, October 9, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Ruth was a 1969 FAMU High graduate, member of Gethsemane M.B. Church and a retiree (31 years of service) of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She was an avid Zumba practitioner. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her sons: Tony (Christa) Evans, Terrence Dixon, Omar (Arlisha) Roberts and Tracy (Tishana) Evans; six grandchildren; brothers: Tyler Jackson and Dennard (Wilhemina) Bassa; and several other loving relatives and friends.