Ruth J. Evans
Ruth J. Evans

Tallahassee, FL - Ruth JoeAnne Evans, 68, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, October 9, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Tallahassee native, Ruth was a 1969 FAMU High graduate, member of Gethsemane M.B. Church and a retiree (31 years of service) of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She was an avid Zumba practitioner. Her love and memory will be cherished forever by her sons: Tony (Christa) Evans, Terrence Dixon, Omar (Arlisha) Roberts and Tracy (Tishana) Evans; six grandchildren; brothers: Tyler Jackson and Dennard (Wilhemina) Bassa; and several other loving relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
