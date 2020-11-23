Greta Sliger peacefully passed away at her home in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20, 2020. Greta was born on April 5, 1924 in Newberry, Michigan. Greta's parents immigrated to the United States from Sweden. Greta graduated from Newberry High School and then attended Cleary University and Eastern Michigan University. Greta met the love of her life, Bernie Sliger, while attending high school. Greta and Bernie married in 1945. Prior to coming to Tallahassee, Greta and Bernie lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for 19 years. Bernie worked at LSU, while Greta worked for the Louisiana School Board Association and at LSU. Bernie and Greta moved to Tallahassee in 1972 when Bernie became the Executive Vice-President at FSU. In 1976, when Bernie was named the President of FSU, Greta became FSU's First Lady. Greta served as FSU's First Lady longer than any First Lady in FSU history. Greta enjoyed gardening at the President's house and also made the house a home to the Sligers' cats and dogs. Bernie and Greta also started and hosted the FSU annual Ice Cream Social, where she enjoyed visiting with all of the students. Greta and Bernie spent their summers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and on Lake Superior in Munising, Michigan. In Munising, Greta was surrounded by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Greta was honored for her loving and tireless support of FSU with the 2006 Mores Torch Award. Greta was also inducted into FSU's Circle of Gold in 2017.
Of course, Greta was a huge FSU sports fan and watched all the games in person or on television. Most important to Greta were her children Nan, Paul, Greta Lee and Sten. She was the ultimate mom to them. Greta also loved being surrounded by her grandchildren.
Greta is survived by her children, Nan Baumgartner, Tallahassee, Florida, Paul Sliger (Beverly), Foley, Alabama, Greta Lee Sliger (Mark Mustian), Tallahassee, Florida and Sten Sliger, Quincy, Florida; grandchildren: Bern, Eva and Jackie Mustian; Case, Jillian and Tess Sliger; Paul Sliger Jr. (Chelsey); and Heather Watson (Bill); and great-grandchildren Colin, Isabel and Sarah Beth Sliger; sisters, Nan Marie Taube (Dick Bornslaeger) and Karin Madigan (Dick); brother, Sten Taube (Jane), and many nieces and nephews.
Greta was preceded in her death by her husband of 62 years, Bernie; her sister, Viveka Riordan and her parents, Sten and Nan Taube.
If Greta could leave you with any particular quote it would be to "Be happy while there is still time."
Greta's family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Visiting Angels and Big Bend Hospice for their love and support of their mother.
Due to Covid 19, there will be a private service for family on November 30th at 2:30 PM. The services will be livestreamed via Culley's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/meadowwoodmemorialpark/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice or the Leon County Humane Society.