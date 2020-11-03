Ruth P. BrittTallahassee - Ruth P. Britt, 93, of Tallahassee, FL, entered into rest on November 2, 2020. She was born on February 5, 1927 in Tallahassee and was raised in Coonbottom all of her life.She is survived by her children; Mike Britt and Wesley Britt (April), grandchildren; Tracy (Barry) Ingle, Travis Britt, Shannon (Richard) Posey, Doug Britt, Jimmy Sadtler, Travis (Rachel) Jones, great-grandchildren; Aaren, Kodi, Robby, Mayson, Colton, Kane and Travis Jr. She is also survived by a great-great granddaughter Casey Magnolia Britt.Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, November, 5, 2020 at 2pm at the Woodville Cemetery.Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home - Riggins Road, Is assisting the Britt Family with Arrangements.