Ruth Smith Renaud
Ruth Smith Renaud

Tallahassee - Ruth Renaud, 82, with her family at her side went to live with the Lord today. Ruth was the fourteenth of fifteen children born to the late Ernest Smith and Catherine "Kate" Shannon in Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland in 1938. She immigrated to America in 1954 and lived with her uncle and aunt in Jackson Heights, New York until her marriage to Francis Albert (Al) Renaud in 1960. She moved with her family to Miami, Florida in 1971, then to Wesley Chapel, Florida, followed by Land O'Lakes, Florida and finally Tallahassee, Florida in 2017. She leaves behind a legacy of tremendous love and compassion for family, friends, and animals. She loved to sing and dance and was loyal to her Irish culture. Ruth loved gardening and had a magical green thumb. Her Chirstmas decorating traditions as well as her love of St. Patrick's Day, are cherished by her family. Ruth will forever be remembered for her endless energy, her devotion to her family, her contagious smile and laugh and her heartfelt home cooking. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Al Renaud; her daughters: Mrs. Linda (Michael) Freeland of Melbourne Beach, Florida; Ms. Christine Renaud of Tallahassee, Florida; Mrs. Michele (William) Mobley of Orlando, Florida; and Mrs. Kelley (Todd) Huelle of Land O'Lakes, Florida. She is survived by her grandchildren Alexandra (Malcolm), Nicholas, Brandon, Sean, Zachary, Kyla, Jaden, Shane, Nicholas, and great-grandsons Jacob and Mason. Other survivors include her siblings: Mrs. Eileen Lenihan in England; Mr. Jarleth (Mauney) Smith in England; Mrs. Ann (Paddy) in County Mayo, Ireland; and by many nephews and nieces both here and abroad.

Ruth's family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided by Big Bend Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepard Catholic Church on Saturday, October 24th at 2pm.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
