Ruth Snyder Childs
Tallahassee - Ruth Snyder Childs, long-time resident of Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, FL died peacefully in her sleep on April 30, 2020, at the age of 105. Ruth was born June 13, 1914 on a farm in Roane County, West Virginia. She attended West Virginia University, where she earned a degree in Home Economics and also met and married her husband of 47 years, Dr. William H. Childs ("Bill"), a professor of horticulture at WVU. They made their home in Morgantown, WV, where together they raised four children: Patricia (Dr. Clarence William) Applegate of Tallahassee, FL, Dr. Robert (Sue Ann Serenella) Childs of Freeland, PA, Dr. James (Rose Anne Henry) Childs of Kittanning, PA, and Dr. Judith Childs (Hays) Butler of Wilmington, DE.
Ruth's husband died in 1981. She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be sent to Westminster Oaks Foundation, 4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308. The family expresses gratitude to the Westminster Oaks Assisted Living staff who cared so lovingly for Ruth during the last decade of her life, and to Dena Wiggins, her primary caregiver from Home Instead. A service and burial at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Tallahassee will be held at a later date when family and friends are permitted to gather. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
