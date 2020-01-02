|
|
Ruth W. Draper
Ruth W. Draper loved deeply, lived fully, and took her last breath Sunday, December 29, 2019. Her passing words urged kindness to all. She had a warm smile and quick humor. She was gracious and open-minded. She liked people and made each person she was with feel special. Many will remember her as a good friend, and we will remember her as a wonderful mother.
Born August 14, 1931 in Tampa, Florida to Lonnie G. And Vinnie L. Tennant, Ruth graduated from Hillsborough High School and attended the University of Florida before marrying William H. Draper and raising five children. During two decades as an Air Force wife, she set up households in five states and two countries. In addition to being a great mom, she taught school and was an active volunteer. After returning to Tampa, she became a successful realtor. She retired to Tallahassee and enjoyed nearly 30 years with her partner and companion in love and fun Paul Lamaster, whose death preceded hers. She served as the volunteer coordinator for the Mary Brogan Museum of Arts and Science, for which she was recognized with the DaVinci Award of the Decade. She became an accomplished watercolorist, displaying paintings in local shows and befriending many local artists. She enjoyed her final year and the many friends she made at the Red Hills Retirement Community. She liked a good story, a good book, and a good card game.
Mom often reminisced about growing up in Tampa among a large extended family centered around her charismatic grandmother. The stories were full of characters: good-hearted people who grew their food, helped each other and gathered around Sunday meals. She became this generation's charismatic grandmother by recreating that extended family and its traditions with her sons and daughters along with their sons and daughters and spouses. "Ladies Lunches" were her special way of showing fondness for her daughters-in-law. She took great pride and joy in her grandchildren's individual journeys and accomplishments, and each of them knew her in their own special way.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved son Thomas Draper (Cheryl) and her brothers Gordon and Aldon Tennant. She is survived by Lynn Draper Sipay (John), Eric Draper (Sheila Meehan), Lonnie Draper (Kathy Barnett) and Bonnie Draper Wright (Felton) along with grandchildren Brendan Meehan-Draper, Meghan Meehan-Draper, Caitlin Meehan-Draper, Robert Draper, Julia Draper, Jamie Wright, Jessica Draper and Ryan Draper.
Services will be held 4 PM Friday January 3, 2020 at Advent Episcopal Church 815 Piedmont Drive Tallahassee, Florida.
Services provided by ICS Cremation and Funeral Home 386-752-3436
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020