Rutha Mae Love
Havana - Rutha Mae Andrews Love, 77, transitioned Tues. Mar. 3 in Quincy. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. Mar. 7 at Old Jerusalem MB Church with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery, both in Havana. Visitation will be from 3-7pm today Fri. Mar. 6. Survivors include her sons: Michael Love, Demetrius Love; 3 grandchildren; siblings: Georgia Mae Andrews, Margaret McGill, Gwendolyn Shirley McGill, Donald Andrews (Parlisha); and host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson,Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Love family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020