Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Ruthie Mae Manning

Ruthie Mae Manning Obituary
Ruthie Mae Manning

Tallahassee - Ruthie Mae Manning, 81, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Springhill M.B. Association Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Rev. Willie L. Manning (Karen), Major J. Manning (Lillie) and William P. Manning, Jr. (Sandra); daughters, Carolyn M. Staten (Robbie) and Jacquie M. Williams (Anthony, Sr.); 26 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; sisters, Ella R. Andrews, Essie Jenkins and Janie Andrews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
