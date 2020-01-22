|
Ruthie Mae Manning
Tallahassee - Ruthie Mae Manning, 81, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Springhill M.B. Association Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Rev. Willie L. Manning (Karen), Major J. Manning (Lillie) and William P. Manning, Jr. (Sandra); daughters, Carolyn M. Staten (Robbie) and Jacquie M. Williams (Anthony, Sr.); 26 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; sisters, Ella R. Andrews, Essie Jenkins and Janie Andrews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020