|
|
Ryan Darius Kirby
Chipley - Ryan Darius Kirby, of Chipley, died March 2nd in Panama City. He was 41 years old and a native of Tallahassee.
Survivors include a son: Ryan Kirby, Jr., Tallahassee; 4 daughters: Alexandria Kirby, Tara Coring, both of Tallahassee, Aneeka Butler & Naleah Kirby, both of Chipley; grandson: Jaiden Butler; mother: Eddie Kirby-Bland, Tallahassee; father: Claude (Lillian) Brown, Sr., Crawfordville; grandparents: Virena Brown, Tallahassee, & George Kirby, Sr., Havana; 4 brothers: Darwin (Elizabeth) Kirby, Claude (Eureka) Brown, Jr., Jason, Brown, all of Tallahassee, & Desmond Ford, Crawfordville; along with a host of other relatives & friends.
Funeral Service will be 2 PM CST, Sat., March 9th at St. Joseph AME, Chipley, with Rev. Linda Ellis, officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, directing. Remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services on Saturday.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019