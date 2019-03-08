Services
Cooper Funeral Home
1220 Church Avenue
Chipley , FL 32428
(850) 638-0077
Reposing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph AME
Chipley, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph AME
Chipley, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Darius Kirby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ryan Darius Kirby Obituary
Ryan Darius Kirby

Chipley - Ryan Darius Kirby, of Chipley, died March 2nd in Panama City. He was 41 years old and a native of Tallahassee.

Survivors include a son: Ryan Kirby, Jr., Tallahassee; 4 daughters: Alexandria Kirby, Tara Coring, both of Tallahassee, Aneeka Butler & Naleah Kirby, both of Chipley; grandson: Jaiden Butler; mother: Eddie Kirby-Bland, Tallahassee; father: Claude (Lillian) Brown, Sr., Crawfordville; grandparents: Virena Brown, Tallahassee, & George Kirby, Sr., Havana; 4 brothers: Darwin (Elizabeth) Kirby, Claude (Eureka) Brown, Jr., Jason, Brown, all of Tallahassee, & Desmond Ford, Crawfordville; along with a host of other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be 2 PM CST, Sat., March 9th at St. Joseph AME, Chipley, with Rev. Linda Ellis, officiating. Interment will follow in church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, directing. Remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services on Saturday.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now