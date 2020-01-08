Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Sabrina Moore
Sabrina A. Moore

Sabrina A. Moore

Sabrina A. Moore Obituary
Sabrina A. Moore

Tallahassee, FL - Sabrina Ann Moore, 49, of Tallahassee, FL passed at home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950),with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 pm. Friday at Tillman's. Sabrina was a graduate of the Job Corps in Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by her mother, Rosa Mae Scott; brothers: Jackie Jr. (Beverly), Kevin and Michael Moore, Gary (Sade) Scott and Spencer Allen; sisters: Monekia Moore and Kimberly (Quantterrious) Pugh; stepmother, Virginia Moore; longtime companion, Rick Hopkins; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
