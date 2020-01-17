|
|
Saintclair Mitchell
Tallahassee - Saintclair Mitchell, 62, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Funeral service will be TODAY, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at St. Paul Cemetery on the Plantation.
He is survived by his mother, Martha Mitchell; wife, Teresa Terri Richardson-Mitchell; son, Saintclair Mitchell, Jr. (Tiffany); daughters, Chrishander Maddox and Sarina Pinnock; brothers, Ned Collins, Jr. (Cornelia), Willie Mitchell (Debra) and Leonard Mitchell; sisters, Carolyn Mitchell and Joan Knight (McArthur); 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020