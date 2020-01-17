Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saintclair Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saintclair Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saintclair Mitchell Obituary
Saintclair Mitchell

Tallahassee - Saintclair Mitchell, 62, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Funeral service will be TODAY, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at St. Paul Cemetery on the Plantation.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Mitchell; wife, Teresa Terri Richardson-Mitchell; son, Saintclair Mitchell, Jr. (Tiffany); daughters, Chrishander Maddox and Sarina Pinnock; brothers, Ned Collins, Jr. (Cornelia), Willie Mitchell (Debra) and Leonard Mitchell; sisters, Carolyn Mitchell and Joan Knight (McArthur); 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saintclair's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -