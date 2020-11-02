1/
Sallie Lu Hasemeier
Sallie Lu Hasemeier

Tallahassee - Sallie Lu Hasemeier, peacefully passed away October 22th at the age of 90 in Tallahassee, Florida.

She is survived by 3 children; Clinnie Donnelly, Scott Hasemeier, John Hasemeier; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Sallie was born in Van Buren, AR. on March 19, 1930 to James H. and Lucy J. Cannon.

She was married 68 years to Hadley Hasemeier until his passing on December 31st, 2019.

Sallie's passion for life, family, the arts, positive attitude and generosity will be missed by family and lifelong friends she met in each place where she lived.

Service will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Westminster Oaks Foundation.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Tallahassee
3111 Mahan Drive Unit 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308
8506567024
