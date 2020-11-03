Sallie Lu Hasemeier



Sallie Lu Hasemeier, peacefully passed away October 22th at the age of 90 in Tallahassee, Florida.



She was born in Van Buren, AR. on March 19, 1930 to James H. and Lucy J. Cannon.



Sallie married Hadley Hasemeier in 1951 and they raised 4 children; Clinnie (Donnelly), James (deceased), Scott and John.



After Hadley's passing on December 31, 2019 she carried on with love and compassion for her children and extended families.



Sallie's passion for life, family, the arts, positive attitude and generosity will be missed by family and friends she met in each place she lived.



Service will be held at Tallahassee National Cemetery November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to the Westminster Oaks Foundation.









