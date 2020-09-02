Sally Jane ParkerMonticello - Sally Jane Parker, 57, of Monticello transitioned Wed., Aug. 26th surrounded by her family. Viewing/Visitation will be 4-7p.m. Friday at Monticello Church of God In Christ. Funeral service, will be 2pm Sat., Sept. 5th at Monticello COGIC with burial at Mt. Ararat Cemetery. In effort to follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. GRACE Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. of Crawfordville (850-926-4407) is assisting the family.Sally was full of life and she enjoyed celebrating life with her children. Treasuring her loving memories are her daughters, Shontina L. Ellis of & Robin (Dank "Clay") Forbes; sons, Dathana R. (Cheshonda) Parker, Wilbur L. (D'Andrea) Ellis, Jr.; and Sidney (Jessica) Plummer; 16 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 7 brothers & a host other relatives and friends.