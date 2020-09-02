1/1
Sally Jane Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Jane Parker

Monticello - Sally Jane Parker, 57, of Monticello transitioned Wed., Aug. 26th surrounded by her family. Viewing/Visitation will be 4-7p.m. Friday at Monticello Church of God In Christ. Funeral service, will be 2pm Sat., Sept. 5th at Monticello COGIC with burial at Mt. Ararat Cemetery. In effort to follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines, all attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. GRACE Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. of Crawfordville (850-926-4407) is assisting the family.

Sally was full of life and she enjoyed celebrating life with her children. Treasuring her loving memories are her daughters, Shontina L. Ellis of & Robin (Dank "Clay") Forbes; sons, Dathana R. (Cheshonda) Parker, Wilbur L. (D'Andrea) Ellis, Jr.; and Sidney (Jessica) Plummer; 16 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 7 brothers & a host other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Monticello Church of God In Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Monticello Church of God In Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
2758 Coastal Hwy 98
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-661-9203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grace Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved