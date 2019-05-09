|
|
Samuel C. Harrison, Jr.
Donalsonville, GA, formerly of Tallahassee, FL - Samuel C. Harrison, Jr., 77, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May10, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewitt Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL with George McMillan, John Ross Sloniker, Doug Stinnett, Chris Harrison and Bricen Palmer serving as active pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd # 1, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Samuel Collon Harrison, Jr. was born January 19, 1942 in Blakely, GA, the son of Samuel Collon Harrison, Sr. and Gladys Love Harrison. He lived and worked in Tallahassee as owner of Star's Meat Market for many years. Sam married Patricia Sadler and they continued to live between Tallahassee and Lake Seminole. He was Baptist by faith.
Family gatherings, where everyone was in attendance, scored high for Sam. He was a loving husband and great father that always took time to listen. He worked hard, often being described as a workaholic. Sam took time for fishing and never missed an opportunity for an old fashioned fish fry. Friends and family that knew him well would say, "Watch for the whistle" as a warning if Sam was whistling the action was about to pick up.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Pat S. Harrison; his children, Denise McMillan and her husband, Ron, of Bainbridge, GA, Sammy Harrison and his wife, Charlotte, of Donalsonville, GA, Patty Sloniker and her husband, Bob, of Tallahassee, FL, and Eddie Pope and his wife, Tammy, of Quincy, FL; his daughter-in-law, Pat Pope; his siblings, David & Mary Ellen Harrison of Albany, GA and Milton & Alecia Harrison of Brinson, GA; his grandchildren, Lisa, George, Chris, Brandon, Amber, John, Cassie, Hannah and J.W.; his thirteen great-grandchildren; and his loyal companion, Charlie. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Pope; and his siblings, Ronnie Joe Harrison and Jeweldine Glass.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019