Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Samuel Chapman Obituary
Samuel Chapman

Tallahassee, FL - Samuel Arthur Chapman, 90, of Tallahassee passed at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Sam was a retired operator for the NY Transit Authority, a U.S. Postal employee and a Leon County school bus driver. A member of St. Paul M.B. Church, he was an avid bowler. Survivors include his wife, Mae Edith Gaines Chapman; sons, Corey (Anita) Chapman and Brian Chapman; granddaughter, Aaliyah Chapman and numerous other loving relativesand friends. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Annie Banion Chapman and his siblings, Clarence, James, Donald, Gloria, Dorothy and Shirley.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
