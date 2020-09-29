1/1
Samuel Edward Miller
Samuel Edward Miller

Tallahassee - Samuel Edward "Ed" Miller, 94, of Tallahassee passed away September 26, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on September 19, 1926 to Ned and Bessie Miller.

He was a graduate of Leon High School, Class of 1944. After graduation he joined the Navy and served during WWII in the Pacific, as well as assignments in Guantanamo, Cuba and Key West, Florida. After the end of the war, he attended the University of Florida where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi Fraternity, earned a degree in Industrial Engineering, and was a life-long Gator fan. After, college he returned to Tallahassee and worked as a partner in the family business, Millers Bootery.

Ed was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His true calling and love were boats and deep-sea fishing. He was a founding member of the St. Marks Yacht Club, a member of the Power Squadron, and the author of several fishing books. He competed in many national and international fishing tournaments and took great pleasure in teaching others through his salt-water fishing classes. He fished for many years from his cabin cruiser, "King Lear," which he hand-built, until he acquired his beloved Chris Craft "Footloose." In addition to fishing, he was a private pilot and for many years flew his own small airplane.

He is survived by his son, George Miller (Elizabeth); daughter Jean Calvert; grandsons Jason (Andrea) Leishman, John Leishman, Evan Miller, Taylor Miller; 5 great-grandchildren; and a very special caregiver, Terry Johnson.

Due to COVID 19, a small family service will be held. Gifts in memory of Ed may be made to Temple Israel, 2215 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Miller family with their arrangements.








Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
