Samuel Epps, Jr.Jacksonville, FL - Samuel Epps, Jr., 54, of Jacksonville unexpectedly passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Joint funeral services for Sam and his sister, Montollis Roberson are 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. A Greenville native, Samuel had lived in Jacksonville for several years. He was a combat-injured veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed volunteering as a coach for little league and pee wee sports. Survivors include his son, Shadrick Bradley; mother, Dorothy Roberson Epps Hardrick; and numerous other relatives and friends.