1/1
Samuel Epps Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Epps, Jr.

Jacksonville, FL - Samuel Epps, Jr., 54, of Jacksonville unexpectedly passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Joint funeral services for Sam and his sister, Montollis Roberson are 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at New Zion M.B. Church, Greenville. A Greenville native, Samuel had lived in Jacksonville for several years. He was a combat-injured veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed volunteering as a coach for little league and pee wee sports. Survivors include his son, Shadrick Bradley; mother, Dorothy Roberson Epps Hardrick; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Zion M.B. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Burial
01:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved