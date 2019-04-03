|
Samuel "Sam" Hunter
Tallahassee, FL - Samuel Hunter, 70, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Bethel AME Church; military burial will follow in Tallahassee National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). An Apalachicola native, Mr. Hunter attended Broward Jr. College on a fully-paid basketball scholarship. He was a Vietnam combat veteran and a FAMU graduate. He had completed most requirements for his Master's degree at Florida Southern College. Sam was employed for years with the Florida Commission on Human Relations and later worked with Hunter & Associates law firm, the Governor's Office and with Florida A&M University. Treasuring his love and legacy are: his wife of 47 years, Barbara Koonce Hunter; son, Kristopher (Tiffany) Hunter; daughters, Stephanie H. (Kevin) Banks and Jessica Hunter; grandchildren, Chelci, Nickolas, Victoria, Sam Henry, Vivian Rose and Kameron; brother, Henry C. "Skip" Hunter; sisters, Irma H. Wesley and Rose Ella H. Bankhead; mother-in-law, Mrs. Vivian Conoly Koonce; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019