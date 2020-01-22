Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
New Mount Zion AME Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Inman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Inman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Inman Sr. Obituary
Samuel Inman, Sr.

Tallahassee - Samuel Inman, Sr., 74, of Tallahassee passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Sam graduated from Washington Street High School, Quitman, GA, in 1964. He was an Army veteran who faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War. Sam retired from Leon County Schools. He was a member of the Greater Fountain Chapel AME Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Helen Inman; sons, Victor (Chelena) Inman, Sam Inman, Jr.; daughters, Natasha Register, Sabrina (Marcus) Carter; brothers, Daniel (Gloria) Inman, Thomas (Elizabeth) Inman, Nathaniel (Mattie) Inman; sisters, Hattie (Marion) Anderson, Christine Bean, Loretta James; mother-in-law, Hattie Spradley, sisters-in-law, LeVon (Ronnie) Burnett, Terris (Johnny) Craig, Cathleen (Christopher) Douglas, Gloria (Carey) Brown, Ernestine Spradley, Evelyn Spradley, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 25th at New Mount Zion AME Church, Tallahassee with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday, January 27th at 12:00 Noon. Viewing and visitation on Friday, January 24th at Strong & Jones Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 7:00 PM. Services entrusted to Strong & Jones.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -