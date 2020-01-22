|
|
Samuel Inman, Sr.
Tallahassee - Samuel Inman, Sr., 74, of Tallahassee passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Sam graduated from Washington Street High School, Quitman, GA, in 1964. He was an Army veteran who faithfully served his country during the Vietnam War. Sam retired from Leon County Schools. He was a member of the Greater Fountain Chapel AME Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Helen Inman; sons, Victor (Chelena) Inman, Sam Inman, Jr.; daughters, Natasha Register, Sabrina (Marcus) Carter; brothers, Daniel (Gloria) Inman, Thomas (Elizabeth) Inman, Nathaniel (Mattie) Inman; sisters, Hattie (Marion) Anderson, Christine Bean, Loretta James; mother-in-law, Hattie Spradley, sisters-in-law, LeVon (Ronnie) Burnett, Terris (Johnny) Craig, Cathleen (Christopher) Douglas, Gloria (Carey) Brown, Ernestine Spradley, Evelyn Spradley, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 25th at New Mount Zion AME Church, Tallahassee with burial at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday, January 27th at 12:00 Noon. Viewing and visitation on Friday, January 24th at Strong & Jones Funeral Home from 12 Noon - 7:00 PM. Services entrusted to Strong & Jones.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020