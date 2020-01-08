Services
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Old West Florida Enrichment Center
Samuel J. Houston Obituary
Samuel J. Houston

Tallahassee - Samuel James Houston, 68, transitioned Fri. Dec. 27 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. Jan 11 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center. there will be a visitation, wake, and Phi Beta Sigma service from 11am-1pm on Saturday at the enrichment center. There will be no public viewing after the service starts on Saturday. Samuel is survived by a loving and devoted wife, Laura Jenkins Houston, two daughters, Laura Nicole Houston and Brittany Dawn Houston; grandchildren: Hadley, Brooklyn and Treyzontino; sisters: Willie Bea Robinson, Annie Lee Davis, and Betty (Phillip) Achusim; sisters-in-law: Minnie Houston, Marsha Sims, Linda Brown; And a host of other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Leatha Houston, siblings: Berta Kerney, Mary Foster, Vera Neely, Lucille Clay, Willie Houston, and Percy Houston. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144., is assisting the Houston family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
