|
|
Samuel Knight
Tallahassee - Deacon Samuel Knight, 85, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 12:00 noon at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 655 W. Georgia St. with burial at Southside Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy C, Knight; brother, Benjamin Knight (Ruby); long time friend, Althea R. Neal; 3 godchildren, Marcus Dennis, Phillip Harvey, Kriston Henderson Lloyd and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Hall Knight.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019