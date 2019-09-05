Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church
655 W. Georgia St.
Samuel Knight Obituary
Samuel Knight

Tallahassee - Deacon Samuel Knight, 85, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 12:00 noon at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 655 W. Georgia St. with burial at Southside Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy C, Knight; brother, Benjamin Knight (Ruby); long time friend, Althea R. Neal; 3 godchildren, Marcus Dennis, Phillip Harvey, Kriston Henderson Lloyd and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Hall Knight.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
