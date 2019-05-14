|
Samuel Leon Elliott, Sr.
Tallahassee - Samuel Leon Elliott, Sr. 92, passed away peacefully Friday evening, May 10, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Samuel was born March 24, 1927 in Huntington West Virginia.
Samuel is survived by his two sons, Samuel L. Elliott, Jr. an.d his wife Julie of Tallahassee, FL, William D. Elliott of Orlando, FL, and his daughter Constance S. Grimes and her husband, Ray Grimes of Orlando, FL., his four grandchildren, Mathew and Kurt Elliott, Mark Lemon and Stephanie Grimes, and two great grandchildren.
Before joining the military during WWll Samuel married his beautiful bride and wife of 65 years, Mildred Jane Ross in Huntington, West Virginia. After the war, Samuel returned home to start a family and continue his career as a machinist. Samuel was a wonderful husband and father and always lead by example. "work hard, get a good education, and love your lord, Jesus Christ".
Funeral services will take place at Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Cemetery on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Luke Whitmore officiating.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 14, 2019