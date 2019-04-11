Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St John M.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL - Samuel Junior Paramore, 62, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, April 1, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at St John M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing/visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, Sam spent most of his life in Tallahassee. He graduated from Rickards High School where he was a star wide receiver. He had worked at Florida State University in Building Services. He is survived by his sons, Sonmontez, Samuel and Demario Paramore; 13 grand and three great-grandchildren; mother, Margaret Lee Gavin Paramore; brothers, Johnny, Fredrick (Alice), Calvin, Reginald and Ronnie Paramore; sisters, Connie and Jackie (Kenneth) Paramore; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
