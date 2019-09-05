Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater St. Marks P.B. Church
Samuel Willis Jr.

Samuel Willis Jr. Obituary
Samuel Willis, Jr.

Hampton, VA - USAF MSgt (Retired) Samuel Willis, Jr., 57, of Hampton, VA passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater St. Marks P.B. Church, with burial in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. A 1980 Rickards High graduate, "Bo" served with distinction in the U. S. Air Force for 24 years. He was currently employed as a civilian with the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his wife, Fatia Willis; children: Bryan (Tamekia), Julius (Ludy), Dionna and Salim Willis; parents, Samuel Sr. and Willie Mae Willis; siblings: Anthony, Surry and Wilma Willis and Wanda (Davius) McKenzie; several grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
