Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL
1939 - 2019
Monticello - Sandra B. Miller, 79yrs, of Monticello, Florida, reposed in the Lord, on June 26, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC.

Grave-side services occur at 10:00am, July 5th, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, Tallahassee, FL with Rev. Christopher Greaves of Piedmont Park Alliance Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, Fayetteville, NC. Sandra was born in Cody, WY on October 6th, 1939. In 1959, she graduated from Sibley Nursing School, Washington DC. For more than fifty years, she provided health care as a Registered Nurse.

Sandra is predeceased by her parents Dr. Walter W. Bennett and Rachel Grace (ne Leavitt) Bennett and her husband Thomas W. Miller. Sandra is survived by her children and their spouses: Monica and Tim Kissner, Marcia and Chuck Pickering, Michella and Joe Stephan, Michael and Donia Schmiege, and Tom and Donna Miller; her siblings: Dennis Bennett, Kerwin Bennett, and Shannon Sosebee; her grandchildren: Ryan Pickering, Walker Pickering, Adam McIntire, Carter Pickering, Marc Saleme, Daniel Kissner, Samuel Kissner, Owen Schmiege, Grace Ayala, Rachel Schmiege, Bennett Schmiege, Georgia Miller, and Ryan Miller; and six great-grand-children. En lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Sandra to Piedmont Park Alliance Church,3210 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 29, 2019
