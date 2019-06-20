|
Sandra Belvin Robinson
Tallahassee - Sandra Belvin Robinson, 69, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Seven Hills Rehab Nursing Facility in Tallahassee, Florida.
Funeral services will be 1:00PM (EST) Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 302 South 10th Street, Quincy, Florida, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, John Robinson; four daughters: Min. Juanita V. Thompson (Michael), Sonja L Smith, Lutashia L Gallaway (Thomas), and Calandra L. Hill; four brothers: Curtis Fields, Johnny Belvin Jr.(Cynthia), Paul Belvin (Casey) and Ronald Bright; six sisters: Linda Coleman (Thomas), Marie Williams (Tommy), Laticia Gary (Floyd), Cassandra Miller (Willie), Sheryl Smith (Hugh), Cynthia Florence (Burney), and Cathy Bright; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019