Sandra Jean Bild
Tallahassee - Sandra Jean Bild, age 76, entered into rest March 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She was a native of South Haven, Michigan and lived in Tallahassee since 1982. In January of 1965 Sandi graduated from the National College of Education in Evanston, IL with a Bachelor of Education degree. Sandi was an elementary school teacher for several years before her children were born. After moving to Tallahassee, she had an in-home day care for many years. She also was a substitute teacher for Leon County Schools and worked for a short time as a paraprofessional at Sealey Elementary School. She was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. Sandi was preceded in death by her father Robert Phillips, son Rob Bild, brother Bill Phillips, mother Shirley Funk and step father Cecil Funk. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bob Bild of Tallahassee; daughter Laurel Bild Bryant and her husband Matthew of Tallahassee. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019