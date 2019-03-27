Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Bild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Bild

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Jean Bild Obituary
Sandra Jean Bild

Tallahassee - Sandra Jean Bild, age 76, entered into rest March 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. She was a native of South Haven, Michigan and lived in Tallahassee since 1982. In January of 1965 Sandi graduated from the National College of Education in Evanston, IL with a Bachelor of Education degree. Sandi was an elementary school teacher for several years before her children were born. After moving to Tallahassee, she had an in-home day care for many years. She also was a substitute teacher for Leon County Schools and worked for a short time as a paraprofessional at Sealey Elementary School. She was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. Sandi was preceded in death by her father Robert Phillips, son Rob Bild, brother Bill Phillips, mother Shirley Funk and step father Cecil Funk. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Bob Bild of Tallahassee; daughter Laurel Bild Bryant and her husband Matthew of Tallahassee. Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now