|
|
Sandra Lee Royal Henderson
Tallahassee - On November 12th, 2019, Sandra Lee Royal Henderson was escorted by a host of angels into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sandy fought dementia for seven years.
Sandy was an enduring and loving presence for her family, to which she was devoted beyond measure. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clayton Earl Henderson; daughter and son-in-law, Heather Lee Henderson Godfrey and Jonathan David Godfrey of Macon GA; daughter Heidi Belle Henderson of Miami, FL. and grandson Clayton David Godfrey.
Sandy was a member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church. She dedicated her time to serving and helping others throughout the years. Sandy and Earl were also members of Springtime Tallahassee, 20th Century Krewe.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 15th at Bevis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service with a catered reception at the funeral home. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019