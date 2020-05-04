|
Sandra McKenzie Bass
Tallahassee - Sandra McKenzie Bass, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on April 30, 2020 peacefully with family by her side.
Sandra was born in Florida in 1947 to Mitchell Thefton (Mack) and Lalla Kathryn. Sandra was baptized at age 10 at Gadsden Street church of Christ after a long talk with her father and the church Elders, and never wavered in her Faith. She appreciated the love and inspiration of friends from Timberlane church of Christ, and local church of Christ congregations.
She was married to James in 1967. Sandra is survived by her siblings Mike, married to Shirley; Linda, married to James, Ann, married to Richard; and Kathie. She added brothers-in-law through marriage Joe, married to Billie, and Bryan, previously married to Judy (now deceased but much cherished). Sandra was truly the bedrock of her family and will be dearly missed by her children: Jay married to Sabrina with children James and Zoe; Erika married to Tim with children Nathan, Ryan, and Alexis; and Diane. Sandra also had a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews and their children.
Sandra was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories. She filled many roles in her life: daughter, friend, sister, wife, mother, confidant, and counselor. Memories of her will be as unique as she.
In light of current restrictions, no ceremony will be held at this time. Sandra will be laid to rest at Culley's MeadowWood on Timberlane Road in Tallahassee. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, Big Bend Hospice, or organizations of your choice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2020