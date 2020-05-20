|
Sandra (Sandy) Redding
Neeses - Sandra (Sandy) was born on October 14, 1952 in Ludowici, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Allen Penton Moody and the late Jettie Mae Price Marshburn. Sandy graduated from Vashti in Thomasville, Georgia as salutatorian in 1970. Sandy retired from the State of Florida, Office of Attorney General as an Accounting Services Administrator in 2014. She loved to travel especially to the North Georgia Mountains and was able to do so until the death of her husband Kenneth Redding, Jr.
Survivors include her children, Dina Oliveto (Landon), William "Bo" Bryant Atkinson, III, Karen Berry (Rodney), Tammy Thomas (Ike), Kenneth "Rusty" Redding, III (Sandra DeMay); grandchildren, Kayla Turner (Travis), Riley Redding, Brandon Benitez, Brittany Benitez, Mandalyn Thomas, Jacob Thomas; great-grandchildren, Briar Turner, Nathaniel, Chase and Kamdyn Chimento; a sister, Sharon Solomon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at 1:00 PM, May 20, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Apalachee Parkway.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made for Sandy's son William "Bo" Bryant Atkinson III c/o Dina M Atkinson @ Suntrust Bank.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020