Sandra Sallas Carter
Tallahassee - Sandra Jean Sallas Carter entered into rest March 23, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. Sandy was born in 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida to Eva Flora Sutton Sallas and Byrne Joseph Sallas. On June 16, 1956 Sandy married C. Edwin Carter, Jr. at Southside Baptist Church in Jacksonville and lived in both Jacksonville and Gainesville prior to settling in Tallahassee in 1969. Sandy served as President of the Southside Junior Women's club while in Jacksonville, and was an active member of Springtime Tallahassee. She and Eddie were not in Tallahassee very long before they joined THE Bridge Club and made lifelong friends. Sandy enjoyed a varied career that included working at Prudential, an oral surgical assistant, a realtor with Noblin Realty, a ceramic instructor and volunteer at First Baptist Church and an administrative assistant for the Florida Legislature. Sandy's passion was girl scouting where she served as an award winning leader and trainer of generations of scouts. Survivors include her beloved daughters and their families Paige Carter-Smith, Christy Carter Cameron and husband Jeff all of Tallahassee; four grandchildren Carter Smith, Montgomery Smith, Brice Cameron, Clark Cameron.
Due to the pandemic no service is immediately planned. Sandy's family asks that you take a moment and enjoy sand between your toes, a girl scout campfire or a Hawaiian song in her memory. Please visit www.bevisfh.com to leave a remembrance for the family. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Project, and Big Bend Hospice.
Make new friends, but keep the old…. one is silver and the other gold.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020