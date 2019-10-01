|
|
Sandra Sampson
- - She lit up every room. She forged her own path. She made waves of change that still ripple across the world. Her legacy of love can never be extinguished.
Sandra (Sandy) Marlené Sampson, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25th in Tampa, FL after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her husband and her son were by her side, holding her hands.
Sandy was born in Lake Wales, FL and with her family she moved around the state to a few different cities before settling into Miami where she grew up. Her father worked in the television news business, while her mother was a beautician and stylist. Upon graduation from Southwest High School, Sandy moved north to attend Virginia Intermont College. After a year there, her heart called her back to Miami, and her steady boyfriend, Jim. As a couple they moved to Gainesville, FL to attend the University of Florida where Sandy acquired a master's degree in education. While Jim created the dissertation for his doctorate, Sandy created their son, Matt.
Another great love in Sandy's life were her horses. Her current horse, Misty, brought great joy to Sandy's life for the last 12 years. Exhilarating trail rides with Misty and her friends provided a communion with nature that Sandy craved.
As an instructor in developmental reading, and then as the Director of the Learning Commons at Tallahassee Community College, Sandy influenced the lives and educations of thousands of students. Sandy was also the faculty advisor for the TCC Pride group on campus. Many of the students she worked with had been kicked out of their homes by their parents, scolded and abandoned by their churches, or let down by their governments, simply for being LGBTQ. Sandy was having none of that, and welcomed those students into her life as a surrogate mother to many of them. Sandy was awarded the "Straight Ally of the Year" award for Tallahassee in 2008. She was also a tireless advocate for LGBTQ rights within the Lutheran church.
"As we looked back on my life together, Jim and Matt told me about the difference I made in the lives of all the students I taught over my thirty year career in education. After my family, I think the work I did teaching was what I'm most proud of."
Sandy and her family lived in England for a short time as her husband Jim was on sabbatical at Oxford University. The friends she made there, around Europe, and around the world through their many travels are still some of her closest pals. Travel was an important part of Sandy's life and it helped inform her view that we all share so many more similarities than differences. With an exception of a summer spent teaching English in Taiwan, Sandy spent her travel time with Jim.
"I spent fifty years of my life with my husband, Jim. I barely remember the person I was before we were together. Our union allowed both of us to soar. Our freedom in this life came from our bond. I was blessed with a great man." On September 25, 2019, Sandy would pass away exactly 43 years to the moment she went into labor with her son, Matt. "As for Matt, he was, and is my darling baby boy. I am so proud of the man he has become, and I believe the world is blessed to have him share his talents."
"I was completely satisfied with the treatment I received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center. They are leaders in their fields and that hospital is one of the best in the world for cancer treatment and innovation. I have no regrets whatsoever about the decisions we made. If any of you ever face a cancer diagnosis, please listen to me and go where the best doctors are. You must be your own healthcare advocate. Understand your choices and options so that you can make smart decisions. Do your research about your disease and where the best treatment is taking place. I did, and as a result, I had three extra years to spend with my family. Jim and I knew that every moment of that extra time was precious and didn't waste any of it. We traveled the country and the world (again!), we spent time with Matt in Atlanta, and shared beautiful, perfect moments in our home that I loved so much.
"While this transition may be a sad one for you, please know that I am so very happy now. I have been welcomed to heaven by my beautiful daughter Lauren who died from Leukemia far too young. I have missed her so much since she passed, and now we are holding each other tightly."
Sandy is survived by her husband Jim Sampson, her son Matt Sampson, and her brother and her sister-in-law Rob and Joanne Swetman, and their children. Sandy was predeceased by her parents Norman and Ludie Swetman, and her daughter Lauren Sampson.
A funeral service will be held for Sandy at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 2198 N Meridian Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303 on Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested that donations be made to The Moffitt Cancer Center at give.moffitt.org, or PO Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019