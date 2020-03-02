|
|
Sandra Sue Darnell
Quincy - Sandra Sue Darnell, "Sandy", a resident of Quincy, FL since 2001, died on February 28, 2020 at the age of 72 after a 10-year battle with dementia.
Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Darnell "Joe", her parents Carl and Georgia Conrad, sister Donna Conrad and brother Ken Conrad. She is survived by her children, Linda (Scott) Bergman of Quincy, FL and Jeff (Tina) Darnell of Havana, FL, her dearest granddaughters, Allison and Zoe Bergman, and many other beloved relatives.
Sandy was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 13, 1947. On March 14, 1970, she married Joe, and they enjoyed 45 years of life together. After a successful career as a surgical technician, Sandy attended the Ohio State University, earning her bachelor's degree in biology. She then went on to earn her master's degree in Christian Education at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Bexley, Ohio. Sandy enjoyed many successful years as a Christian educator, then finished her professional career at Capital City Trust Company, where she loved working with clients and co-workers.
Sandy was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family. She loved being outdoors, working in the yard, relaxing in her pool and strolling the beach. Sandy and Joe were so happy when they moved to Florida in 2001 to be near their family. She loved anything purple, and she loved to laugh. Sandy was a talented musician, and music was an important part of her life. She spent many years serving the church as a church organist, and her faith was a priority in her life.
Sandy was a strong, courageous, feisty, funny, intelligent, caring and loving person who leaves many happy memories with everyone whose lives she touched. She will be truly missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.
Sandy's family wants to thank the loving caregivers at Big Bend Hospice and Your Life of Tallahassee for the love and care shown to Sandy during her struggle with dementia. The love and kindness they gave to Sandy will be remembered forever.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL. Rev. Christopher Erde and Rev. Ruth Mashewske will officiate. Immediately following the service, the family invites everyone who knew Sandy to a celebration of her life at Jeff and Tina's home. Lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sandy's memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL, 32308, or online at www.bigbendhospice.org.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020