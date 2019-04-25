|
Sandretta Lafaye James
Tallahassee, FL - Sandretta Lafaye James, 52, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Rosa P.B. Church, with entombment in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Sandretta was a Disability Determination Manager with the Florida Dept. of Health. She was a fan of all FAMU sports and was a travel enthusiast. Treasuring her love and memory are her mother, Dorothy Lee Allen James; sisters, Alfreda James, Venesia James and Curtisia Johnson; godson, Theartis (Sharese) Johnson, Jr.; godbrothers, Andre Riley and McCovey Washington; aunts, Estella Sawyer, Mary Givens, Lula Rivers, Marva Mosby, Ruby Lee and Linda McClenton and uncles, Joseph Allen and George Henry McClenton; and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019