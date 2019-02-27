|
|
Sandy Ballas
Tallahassee - Sandy Ballas entered into rest February 26, 2019 after a 4-year battle with lung cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Pete Ballas.
Sandy enjoyed many activities especially FSU Baseball. She was member of Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Tiger Bay, Capital City Republican Club, Officers Wives Club, and Tallahassee Jewish Federation.
Survivors include her son, Alan P. Ballas (Rita Harvell) of Big Pine Key, FL, one daughter, Barbara Jenness of St. Augustine, FL and one brother, Phillip Sherman.
Sandy specifically requested that there be no funeral services and her memory can be honored through memorials to or Big Bend Hospice.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive visitors at 925 Alachua Avenue, Tallahassee, FL from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27th. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019