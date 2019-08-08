Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Concord A.M.E. Church
6658 Veterans Memorial Drive
Tallahassee, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Concord A.M.E. Church
6658 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Sandy "Sweet Papa The Heart Stoppa" Brooks Jr.


1951 - 2019
Sandy "Sweet Papa The Heart Stoppa" Brooks Jr. Obituary
Sandy "Sweet Papa the heart Stoppa" Brooks Jr.

Tallahassee - Sandy Brooks Jr., "Sweet Papa the heart Stoppa" 68, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Concord A.M.E. Church, 6658 Veterans Memorial Dr. with burial at Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Pastor Yolanda Brooks Brantley (Lornell); one son, Lajuah Brooks; step-daughter, Sabrina Green; five grandchildren; two sister, Sydell Houston (Eddie) and Ruby Hoseah (Warren); one brother, Harry Andrews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
