Sara Catherine Elder
2020 - 2020
Sara Catherine Elder

Bristol - Sara Catherine Elder, age 82, of Bristol, Florida, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020. She died at home from natural causes. She was born in Thomasville, Georgia, on October 3, 1937. She graduated from Liberty County High School and then from Florida State University with a degree in Education. She then married Reverend Monroe Timothy Elder, Sr, and taught at Gadsden Christian School before teaching at Bristol Elementary School until she retired. She loved God, people, and pets. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, writing, drawing, painting, gardening, and talking on the telephone to friends and family. She was a great encouragement to those around her and was well known for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, her sense of humor, and her kindness.

She will be greatly missed by those who survived her, including, her daughter, Catherine Letitia Elder, her son Monroe Timothy Elder, Jr., her son Jonathan David Elder, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend particular thanks to all of the friends, family, and healthcare providers who helped with her care in a myriad of ways.

A graveside service will be held at Eureka Cemetery in Bristol, Florida, on Saturday the 26th at 5:00 p.m. Anyone who wants to come is welcome to attend, but due to Covid-19, we are asking that people be careful to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and refrain from embracing. For anyone who would like to attend, but has underlying conditions that could make them particularly susceptible to Covid-19, the family understands if you choose not to attend for that reason. Please take all precautions to ensure your own safety and everyone else's should you decide to attend.

She requested before she died that donations be made in her name to Robert and Lisa Stewart's missionary work in Japan with Mission to the World in lieu of flowers. To donate, please visit https://www.mtw.org/missionaries/details/robert-and-lisa-stewart.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
