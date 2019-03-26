Services
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Quincy, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
in the church sanctuary,
Quincy - Sara Helen Joyner Clark, 77, passed away on March 25, 2019 at her home in Quincy. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. The funeral service will follow in the church sanctuary, with Reverends Chris Erde and Ruth Mashewski officiating. A private burial will be held at Old Philadelphia Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

She was born in Quincy on September 4, 1941 to parents Robert Joyner and Rosa Lee Betts Joyner. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed many years of fellowship with her church family.

Most of her working life was spent in dental offices, first as a dental assistant for Dr. Rowan in Quincy. After his retirement, she worked as an orthodontic assistant for Dr. Pumphrey in Tallahassee. She was called back to Quincy when Dr. Scott Gregory, DDS opened his practice where she worked as Office Manager, she enjoyed many years working there with her co-workers who soon became her best friends. After Dr. Gregory retired, she soon followed his lead to enjoy retired life with her husband.

She was always considered the nurturer of her family. She was forever there to tenderly mend a broken body or comfort a saddened heart. She loved to read and she loved the beach. If you asked her, sitting on the deck of a beach house listening to the ocean and reading a good book was like a little slice of Heaven. She marveled at and enjoyed God's creation down to her soul.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Clark Shierling and husband, Mike of Bristol, two granddaughters; Elizabeth Shierling of Lafayett, LA and Sarah Shierling of Panama City Beach, a great grandson; Gabriel LeBlanc of Lafayette, LA. A loving brother; Bobby Joyner of Mt. Pleasant, and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law who were dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband and soul mate, Kelly Clark, her father; Robert Joyner, mother; Rosa Lee Mote and step-father; Emory Note and a brother; James Joyner.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 306 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
